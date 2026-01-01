Up to 69% off for TimeTagger

Deploy TimeTagger in one click installation.

Privacy-first personal time tracker with an interactive timeline, tags, reports, and a built-in Pomodoro workflow.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¦8,690/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy TimeTagger in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for TimeTagger

63% off
KVM 1
â‚¦23,790
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦14,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
â‚¦30,290
â‚¦11,590/mo
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Renews at â‚¦17,290/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚¦23,790
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦14,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
â‚¦30,290
â‚¦11,590/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦17,290/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with TimeTagger

TimeTagger is an open-source web-based time tracker built around an interactive timeline and a tag-driven workflow rather than rigid project hierarchies. Designed for freelancers, consultants, and individuals who bill by the hour, it replaces clunky timesheet software with a fast, keyboard-friendly UI that runs in any modern browser and syncs across devices.

Self-hosting TimeTagger on your own VPS keeps every recorded minute, client tag, and invoice export under your control â€” no third-party SaaS holding your billing history hostage, no per-seat fees, and no risk of an account being closed during a busy week.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of TimeTagger

Interactive Timeline

Visualise your day on a zoomable timeline where you can drag, resize, and split records to match exactly how the work happened.

Tag-Based Tracking

Skip rigid project trees and label work with free-form tags, so the same record can belong to a client, a task, and a billing code at once.

PDF and CSV Reports

Generate filtered reports by tag, period, or target and export them as PDF or CSV for invoicing, accounting, and team updates.

Targets and Pomodoro

Set daily, weekly, or monthly hour targets and run focused Pomodoro sessions directly inside the tracker â€” no extra apps required.

Cross-Device Sync

Track from desktop, tablet, or phone with the responsive web UI and have every change sync back to your self-hosted server automatically.

Privacy by Design

All records live in a local SQLite database on your VPS, so client names, hours, and billing data never reach a third-party cloud.

Why run TimeTagger on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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