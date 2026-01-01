Tianji is an open-source all-in-one insight hub that brings together website analytics, uptime monitoring, and server status tracking under a single interface. Rather than managing separate tools for each concern, Tianji lets you track visitor metrics, monitor whether your services are reachable, and report the health of your servers â€” all from one dashboard with a unified notification system.

Built for teams and solo operators alike, Tianji supports multi-user access with role-based permissions and restricts new registrations by default so only invited users can join. An integrated OpenAPI provides programmatic access to all data. Self-hosting keeps your analytics and monitoring data on your own infrastructure, away from third-party platforms.