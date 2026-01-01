Deploy ThingsBoard in one click installation.
Open-source IoT platform for device management, real-time telemetry collection, and custom dashboard visualization.
Choose a VPS plan for ThingsBoard
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ThingsBoard
ThingsBoard is an open-source IoT platform that handles the full lifecycle of connected device deployments â€” from device provisioning and credential management through real-time telemetry ingestion, complex event processing, and custom dashboard visualization. It supports MQTT, HTTP, and CoAP protocols out of the box, making it compatible with virtually any microcontroller, industrial sensor, or gateway.
Self-hosting ThingsBoard on your own VPS means your device data never leaves your infrastructure â€” critical for industrial, medical, and smart building deployments subject to data sovereignty requirements. With multi-tenant support, a single ThingsBoard instance can serve isolated environments for different teams, customers, or projects.
Key features of ThingsBoard
Real-time Dashboards
Build custom dashboards with dozens of widget types â€” charts, gauges, maps, and tables â€” that update live as devices send telemetry.
Visual Rule Engine
Process device data with a drag-and-drop rule chain editor that triggers alarms, transforms payloads, and forwards events to external systems.
MQTT Device Connectivity
Connect sensors and microcontrollers over MQTT, HTTP, or CoAP using per-device access tokens with no extra broker required.
Device Fleet Management
Organize devices into groups, assign shared attributes, manage firmware updates, and track device status across your entire fleet.
Multi-tenant Support
Create isolated tenant accounts with their own devices, dashboards, and user roles â€” ideal for product companies managing customer deployments.
Alarms and Notifications
Define threshold or rule-driven alarms that send email, webhook, or platform notifications when device conditions are met.
Why run ThingsBoard on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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