Teedy is an open-source document management solution designed to transform various documents, including scanned papers, PDFs, and digital files, into an organized and searchable archive. Each document uploaded undergoes Optical Character Recognition (OCR), enabling its content to be fully searchable. Furthermore, a versatile system incorporating tags, hierarchical categories, and custom metadata ensures that extensive collections remain well-organized. Its user-friendly, responsive web interface, support for multiple user accounts with detailed permissions, and a comprehensive REST API make it an ideal choice for both individuals and small teams.

By self-hosting Teedy on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS), you can maintain sensitive documentsâ€”such as contracts, invoices, tax records, and identity documentsâ€”within your controlled infrastructure, rather than relying on a third-party cloud. This setup still provides essential features like OCR, full-text search capabilities, and audit-compliant versioning right from the start.