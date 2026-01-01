SurrealDB is a modern multi-model database written in Rust that unifies document, graph, relational, time-series, geospatial, and vector data into a single engine accessed through SurrealQL â€” a SQL-like query language designed for developers who want flexibility without juggling multiple specialized databases. With native support for real-time live queries, row-level permissions, and authentication built into the database itself, SurrealDB can serve as both a database and a backend-as-a-service for web and mobile apps.

Self-hosting SurrealDB on your VPS gives developers and small teams a powerful multi-model database without the per-query pricing of SurrealDB Cloud. The single-binary architecture keeps deployment and operations simple compared to running separate databases for documents, graphs, and time-series workloads.