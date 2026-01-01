Deploy Sure in one click installation.
Self-hosted personal finance app for tracking net worth, accounts, transactions, and investments with full data ownership.
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What you can build with Sure
Sure is a community-maintained open-source personal finance and wealth management application designed for people who want complete control of their financial data. It tracks accounts across banking, investments, and loans, records and categorizes transactions, monitors net worth over time, and supports multi-user households â€” all stored in a PostgreSQL database on your own infrastructure.
Unlike hosted finance tools, Sure runs entirely on your server with no SaaS subscription, no third-party data sharing, and no risk of service discontinuation. Optional OpenAI integration adds AI-powered transaction categorization and natural language finance queries. A background Sidekiq worker handles scheduled imports and notifications while the main app serves the interactive dashboard.
Key features of Sure
Net Worth Dashboard
Aggregate all account balances into a single net worth view that updates as transactions are recorded, giving a clear picture of total financial health.
Account Management
Track checking, savings, credit card, loan, and investment accounts from a single interface with full transaction history for each.
Transaction Categorization
Import, organize, and categorize transactions with rules-based automation and manual overrides to build accurate spending reports.
Investment Portfolio Tracking
Monitor stock holdings and portfolio performance with live price data pulled from Yahoo Finance or Twelve Data on a configurable schedule.
AI Financial Assistant
Optional OpenAI integration enables natural language queries about spending patterns and automated categorization of imported transactions.
Multi-User Households
Invite household members with their own accounts while sharing budgets and financial goals across the same self-hosted instance.
Why run Sure on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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