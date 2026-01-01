Sun-Panel is a lightweight, self-hosted homepage and navigation panel designed for servers and NAS devices. It gives you a single, beautifully organized dashboard where you can launch all your self-hosted services and monitor system status at a glance. Built with simplicity in mind, Sun-Panel requires no external database â€” it runs entirely on SQLite.

With support for multi-account isolation, custom icons from the Iconify library, in-page mini windows, and fully customizable CSS and JavaScript, Sun-Panel lets you craft a homepage that fits your workflow. Deploy it on your VPS and enjoy a personal, ad-free browser start page that you fully control.