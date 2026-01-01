Deploy Stirling PDF in one click installation.
Self-hosted PDF toolkit with 50+ operations â€” merge, split, convert, OCR, compress, redact, and sign documents without uploading to third-party services.
Choose a VPS plan for Stirling PDF
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Stirling PDF
Stirling PDF is a self-hosted PDF manipulation platform that handles over 50 document operations entirely on your own server. Merge, split, rotate, compress, convert between Office and PDF formats, apply OCR, redact sensitive content, add watermarks, apply digital signatures, and export to PDF/A â€” all through a clean web interface accessible from any browser. No file size limits. No usage quotas. No documents leaving your infrastructure.
For legal teams, finance departments, and any organization handling confidential documents, self-hosting Stirling PDF is the simplest way to get enterprise-grade PDF processing while ensuring sensitive files never pass through a third-party cloud service.
Key features of Stirling PDF
50+ PDF operations
Merge, split, rotate, compress, reorder pages, extract images, and dozens more operations â€” all in one tool without switching between services.
OCR and conversion
Convert scanned documents to searchable PDFs with Tesseract OCR, and transform between PDF and Word, Excel, or PowerPoint formats.
Redaction and privacy
Permanently remove sensitive text, images, and metadata from documents before sharing â€” with no risk of the original content being recovered.
Digital signatures
Apply legally binding digital signatures to PDFs without relying on third-party signing services or per-document subscription fees.
Batch processing
Process multiple files simultaneously with batch operations and automate document workflows through the built-in REST API.
PDF/A archival
Convert documents to PDF/A format for long-term archival compliance required in legal, financial, and government contexts.
Why run Stirling PDF on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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