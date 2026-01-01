Deploy Snapdrop in one click installation.
Browser-based local file sharing inspired by AirDrop â€” no accounts, no apps, works on every platform.
Choose a VPS plan for Snapdrop
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Snapdrop
Snapdrop is a beautifully simple web-based file sharing tool that eliminates the friction of transferring files between devices. Inspired by Apple AirDrop but working across all platforms and browsers, Snapdrop automatically discovers devices on the same network and enables instant peer-to-peer transfers â€” no accounts, no app installations, and no configuration required.
Self-hosting Snapdrop on your VPS creates a private, always-available file sharing environment entirely within your infrastructure. Unlike the public Snapdrop.net service, your self-hosted instance keeps all discovery and transfer data on your own network, which is critical for organizations handling confidential information or operating in environments with strict data handling requirements.
Key features of Snapdrop
Zero Configuration
Devices on the same network discover each other automatically â€” open the browser, see your devices, and start sharing immediately.
Cross-Platform Support
Works on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android from any modern browser with no app installation required on any device.
Peer-to-Peer Transfers
WebRTC-powered direct transfers keep files moving between devices without routing through your server, maximizing speed and privacy.
No File Size Limits
Transfer files of any size without the upload restrictions or compression imposed by cloud-based sharing services.
No Accounts Required
Completely anonymous sharing â€” no registration, no personal information, and no persistent storage of transferred files.
Why run Snapdrop on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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