SmokePing is a long-running latency monitor that probes targets at regular intervals and renders the results as smokey RRD graphs, where the band of colour around the median visualizes jitter and packet loss at a glance. Built by Tobias Oetiker (the author of MRTG and RRDtool), it has been the de facto network reachability tool for ISPs, hosting providers, and home labs for over twenty years.

Self-hosting SmokePing on your own VPS gives you a permanent vantage point for measuring how a fixed location sees the rest of the internet â€” useful for diagnosing ISP issues, comparing transit providers, watching SLA compliance for remote sites, and keeping a long-term record of how reachable your services are. The deployment ships with persistent volumes for both the configuration and the historical RRD database.