SkySend is a minimalist, self-hostable service for sharing files and notes with end-to-end encryption. Files and notes are encrypted entirely in the browser using AES-256-GCM before they ever reach the server, so the server stores only encrypted blobs and never has access to the decryption key. There are no accounts, no telemetry, and no analytics.

Self-hosting SkySend on your own VPS keeps shared content under your full control while preserving the privacy guarantees of zero-knowledge encryption. Inspired by Mozilla Send and PrivateBin, it uses modern security primitives like HKDF-SHA256 key derivation and Argon2id password protection to provide a fast, secure alternative to commercial file sharing services.