Shlink is a powerful open-source URL shortening service that gives you complete ownership of your link infrastructure. Unlike commercial services that impose branding, pricing tiers, or data sharing requirements, Shlink lets you create branded short links on your own domain with zero third-party dependency.

Self-hosting Shlink on your VPS means your click data, analytics, and link configurations remain entirely under your control. With over 4,600 GitHub stars, Shlink is a proven, actively maintained project trusted by businesses, content creators, and developers who need reliable URL shortening without vendor lock-in.