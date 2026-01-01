Shiori is a self-hosted bookmark manager written in Go and designed as a privacy-focused alternative to Pocket and Instapaper. It saves web pages as offline archives â€” so your bookmarks remain readable even when sources go offline, behind paywalls, or disappear entirely. With over 9,000 GitHub stars, it has become a go-to choice for researchers, developers, and privacy-conscious readers building personal knowledge bases.

Self-hosting Shiori on your VPS keeps reading lists and archived content completely private, with no third-party tracking or data collection. Unlike free-tier cloud services that impose storage and retention limits, VPS hosting gives you unlimited capacity and full control over your archive.