SFTPGo is a fully featured, open-source file transfer server built around an event-driven architecture. It supports multiple protocols from a single deployment â€” SFTP, FTPS, WebDAV, and HTTP/HTTPS â€” alongside multiple storage backends including local filesystems, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Azure Blob Storage. A built-in WebAdmin interface gives administrators complete control over users, groups, quotas, and access policies, while a WebClient interface lets end users manage their own files directly in a browser without any additional software.

Self-hosting SFTPGo on your own VPS keeps file transfer infrastructure under your control. You set the retention policies, access rules, and storage backends â€” with no per-user fees, no usage caps, and no data leaving your infrastructure.