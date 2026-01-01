Deploy ServerStatus in one click installation.
Lightweight multi-server monitoring dashboard that aggregates real-time metrics from all your servers in one view.
Choose a VPS plan for ServerStatus
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ServerStatus
ServerStatus is an open-source multi-server monitoring system that collects CPU, memory, disk, and network metrics from any number of remote machines and presents them in a single real-time web dashboard. Each monitored server runs a lightweight client agent that reports back to the central ServerStatus server, making it easy to get a unified view of your entire infrastructure without deploying a heavy observability stack.
Self-hosting ServerStatus on your own VPS keeps all infrastructure metrics private and under your control. The web dashboard updates live and requires no database, no complex configuration pipeline, and no external dependencies â€” just a single container and a config file listing your servers.
Key features of ServerStatus
Multi-server aggregation
Collect and display metrics from unlimited remote servers in one centralized dashboard without separate per-server installations.
Real-time dashboard
Live-updating web UI shows CPU load, memory usage, disk space, and network throughput for every monitored host at a glance.
Lightweight client agents
Remote servers run a minimal Python or shell client that reports metrics over a simple TCP connection, with near-zero resource overhead.
Watchdog alerting
Define expression-based alert rules for CPU, memory, and network conditions and send notifications via configurable webhook callbacks.
Website and SSL monitoring
Monitor HTTP/HTTPS endpoints and SSL certificate expiry alongside server metrics in the same dashboard.
Why run ServerStatus on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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