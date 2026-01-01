RSS Bridge is an open-source PHP application designed to create RSS and Atom feeds for websites that have discontinued offering them. This includes platforms such as social networks, video hosting sites, news outlets, forum discussions, and a multitude of other pages that gradually stopped providing feeds over the last decade. The service comes with hundreds of community-supported 'bridges,' each presenting a consistent feed URL that can be accessed by any feed reader.

By hosting RSS Bridge on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS), you can maintain the privacy of your subscriptions, bypass the usage restrictions and potential service interruptions common with shared public instances, and precisely select which bridges your personal setup will make available. When paired with a self-hosted feed reader like FreshRSS or CommaFeed, this setup empowers you to regain autonomy over how you access content across the open web.