Roundcube is a long-running open-source webmail client used by hosting providers, universities, and self-hosters to give any IMAP mailbox a fast, modern web interface. It connects to your existing IMAP and SMTP servers â€” it is not a mail server itself â€” which means you keep your current mailbox provider while gaining a polished, customisable front-end with drag-and-drop folder management, threaded conversations, contacts, and a plugin system.

Self-hosting Roundcube on your own VPS keeps webmail sessions, address books, and user preferences on infrastructure you control, away from third-party webmail services that profile traffic or limit account features.