Deploy Rocket.Chat in one click installation.
Open-source team communication platform with real-time messaging, video calls, and complete data ownership.
Choose a VPS plan for Rocket.Chat
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Rocket.Chat
Rocket.Chat is a fully open-source team communication platform trusted by over 12 million users and deployed in thousands of organizations worldwide, including NASA, the US Navy, and Deutsche Telekom. It provides channels, direct messages, video conferencing, file sharing, screen sharing, and an extensive integration ecosystem â€” all without relying on third-party infrastructure.
Self-hosting Rocket.Chat on your own VPS gives your team a private communication hub with zero per-user fees and complete control over your data. This deployment uses MongoDB with a replica set for high data integrity, ensuring your messages, files, and conversation history remain durable and accessible. The initial admin account is created automatically using the credentials configured at deployment.
Key features of Rocket.Chat
Real-time messaging
Organized team conversations in persistent channels with threads, reactions, message pinning, and full-text search across history.
Video and audio calls
Built-in video conferencing with screen sharing via Jitsi, BigBlueButton, or native WebRTC â€” no external meeting tools required.
Omnichannel inbox
Manage customer conversations from LiveChat, email, WhatsApp, Telegram, and other channels in a single unified inbox.
Enterprise security
LDAP, SAML SSO, two-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption, and granular role-based access control for compliance-heavy environments.
Extensive integrations
Connect to GitHub, Jira, GitLab, and hundreds of other tools via webhooks, slash commands, and a built-in app marketplace.
Why run Rocket.Chat on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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