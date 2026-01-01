Redis is the world's most popular in-memory data structure store, trusted by millions of applications to deliver sub-millisecond read and write latency at any scale. It supports strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, bitmaps, and streams â€” making it the default caching and session layer for frameworks like Laravel, Django, Ruby on Rails, and Next.js.

This deployment runs Redis with password authentication enabled and periodic RDB snapshots for persistence, so your data survives container restarts. Running Redis on the same VPS as your application eliminates network round-trips between app and cache, often reducing cache hit times to under 0.1ms, and gives you full control over memory limits, eviction policies, and connection settings without the cost of managed Redis services.