Deploy Redis in one click installation.
The world's most widely deployed in-memory data store for caching, sessions, queues, and real-time workloads.
Choose a VPS plan for Redis
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Redis
Redis is the world's most popular in-memory data structure store, trusted by millions of applications to deliver sub-millisecond read and write latency at any scale. It supports strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, bitmaps, and streams â€” making it the default caching and session layer for frameworks like Laravel, Django, Ruby on Rails, and Next.js.
This deployment runs Redis with password authentication enabled and periodic RDB snapshots for persistence, so your data survives container restarts. Running Redis on the same VPS as your application eliminates network round-trips between app and cache, often reducing cache hit times to under 0.1ms, and gives you full control over memory limits, eviction policies, and connection settings without the cost of managed Redis services.
Key features of Redis
Sub-Millisecond Latency
Single-threaded event-loop architecture delivers consistent low-latency reads and writes regardless of dataset size or concurrent connection count.
Rich Data Structures
Strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, bitmaps, and streams cover caching, leaderboards, queues, and analytics in a single data store.
Built-In Pub/Sub
Native publish/subscribe messaging lets services broadcast real-time events to multiple subscribers without an additional message broker.
Configurable Persistence
RDB snapshots and append-only file logging give you control over the durability/performance trade-off for your specific workload.
Framework Native Support
Laravel, Django, Rails, Next.js, and most major frameworks treat Redis as a first-class dependency for caching, sessions, and job queues.
Why run Redis on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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