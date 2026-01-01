Razzia functions as an open-source, self-hosted, real-time quiz application, ideal for live events, team building, and educational settings. A host can set up a game room via a secure, password-protected manager dashboard, distribute the room code to players, and manage the quiz's progression. This entire process operates within any contemporary web browser, eliminating the need for participants to download any applications.

By self-hosting Razzia on a personal Virtual Private Server (VPS), users ensure the privacy of their quiz materials and participant information. This approach also avoids per-game charges and reliance on external services. Its streamlined, single-container deployment solution renders it suitable for both spontaneous occasions and consistent, ongoing team engagements.