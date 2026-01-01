Deploy Rallly in one click installation.
Self-hosted scheduling tool for collaboratively picking the best date and time across groups, teams, and timezones.
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What you can build with Rallly
Rallly is a privacy-friendly open-source scheduling and group-poll tool designed to replace Doodle and similar SaaS apps. Organizers create a poll with proposed date/time options, share a link, and respondents pick which slots work for them â€” no account required for participants. The organizer dashboard then highlights the most-popular slots, making it easy to confirm the final time.
Self-hosting Rallly on your VPS keeps participant emails, response data, and meeting topics on infrastructure you control rather than a third-party scheduling service. The platform supports multiple timezones, locked options, custom branding, and email magic-link authentication for organizers, and the entire stack runs on a single Next.js container plus PostgreSQL â€” small enough for personal use, sturdy enough for a small team or club.
Key features of Rallly
Group date polls
Propose multiple date and time options, collect availability from invitees, and surface the best slot â€” Doodle-style polls without per-poll fees.
Timezone aware
Display every option in each respondent's local timezone automatically, enabling distributed teams to select times without requiring mental arithmetic.
No-account responses
Participants can vote using a name and an optional email address, eliminating the need for signup or passwords and ensuring a smooth experience. Organizers, however, maintain accounts to manage their polls.
Magic-link login
Organizers sign in via emailed magic links instead of passwords, keeping the credential surface area small without sacrificing convenience.
Locked and hidden options
Lock a chosen option to freeze responses, or hide options after voting closes â€” useful for confirming the final pick without further changes.
Custom branding
Set your own site name, logo, and theme so polls feel like part of your organization rather than a generic SaaS landing page.
Why run Rallly on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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