Deploy RAGflow in one click installation.
Production-grade RAG engine with deep document parsing, knowledge graph retrieval, and multi-LLM support.
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What you can build with RAGflow
RAGflow is a production-ready retrieval-augmented generation engine built around deep document understanding. Unlike basic RAG implementations that treat documents as plain text, RAGflow performs layout-aware parsing of PDFs, spreadsheets, presentations, and images to preserve the meaning of tables, figures, and structured content before indexing.
Self-hosting RAGflow on your own VPS keeps your documents private and gives you full control over the LLM providers, chunking strategies, and retrieval pipelines. The built-in knowledge graph and GraphRAG backends unlock cross-document reasoning that flat vector search cannot match.
Key features of RAGflow
Deep document parsing
Layout-aware extraction handles PDFs, Word files, spreadsheets, and scanned images â€” preserving tables, figures, and structure that plain-text parsers destroy.
Knowledge graph retrieval
Built-in GraphRAG and knowledge graph indexing enable cross-document reasoning and relationship queries beyond what flat vector search supports.
Multi-LLM support
Connect to OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, Ollama, Anthropic, Google, and 20-plus other providers without reindexing your documents.
Flexible chunking strategies
Choose from General, Q&A, Manual, Table, and Paper chunking modes to match the structure of each document type for optimal retrieval accuracy.
Multi-user access control
Role-based permissions let teams share knowledge bases while keeping sensitive document collections restricted to authorized users.
REST API and SDK
A full REST API and official Python SDK let you embed RAGflow into your own applications and automate document ingestion pipelines.
Why run RAGflow on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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