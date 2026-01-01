Deploy Qdrant in one click installation.
High-performance open-source vector database for semantic search, recommendations, and AI-powered applications.
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What you can build with Qdrant
Qdrant is a production-grade open-source vector similarity search engine built specifically for AI and machine learning workloads. It stores high-dimensional vectors alongside rich payload metadata and serves sub-millisecond nearest-neighbour queries using HNSW indexing, multiple distance metrics, and advanced filtering â€” all accessible through REST and gRPC APIs.
Self-hosting Qdrant on a VPS gives you full control over memory allocation, indexing configuration, and data residency without the per-query pricing or connection limits of managed vector database services, making it ideal for AI startups and teams scaling semantic search or RAG pipelines.
Key features of Qdrant
Sub-Millisecond Search
HNSW indexing delivers near-instant nearest-neighbour queries across millions of vectors, keeping AI applications responsive at any scale.
Payload Filtering
Filter search results by arbitrary metadata fields at query time, combining vector similarity with structured conditions in a single request.
Multiple Distance Metrics
Choose Cosine, Euclidean, or Dot product distance to match the embedding model used by your application without reindexing data.
REST and gRPC APIs
Integrate Qdrant into any language or framework using the OpenAPI REST interface or the high-throughput gRPC API for latency-sensitive workloads.
Quantization Support
Scalar and product quantization reduce memory footprint significantly, letting you index larger datasets on the same hardware without quality loss.
Why run Qdrant on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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