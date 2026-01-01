Qdrant is a production-grade open-source vector similarity search engine built specifically for AI and machine learning workloads. It stores high-dimensional vectors alongside rich payload metadata and serves sub-millisecond nearest-neighbour queries using HNSW indexing, multiple distance metrics, and advanced filtering â€” all accessible through REST and gRPC APIs.

Self-hosting Qdrant on a VPS gives you full control over memory allocation, indexing configuration, and data residency without the per-query pricing or connection limits of managed vector database services, making it ideal for AI startups and teams scaling semantic search or RAG pipelines.