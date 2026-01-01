Deploy PicoClaw in one click installation.
Ultra-lightweight AI assistant written in Go with native MCP support and 30+ LLM provider integrations.
Choose a VPS plan for PicoClaw
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PicoClaw
PicoClaw is an independent open-source AI assistant initiated by Sipeed and written entirely in Go from scratch. The project was rebuilt through a self-bootstrapping process â€” the AI Agent itself drove the architecture migration and code optimization â€” producing a single static binary that boots in under a second and runs on a single CPU core.
Designed to be tiny, fast, and deployable anywhere, PicoClaw runs the same workloads as much heavier agent frameworks while consuming around 10MB of RAM. Self-hosting the launcher on a VPS gives you a browser-based console, persistent configuration, and a long-running gateway that connects your chosen LLM to Telegram, Discord, Matrix, WeChat, and any MCP server you point it at.
Key features of PicoClaw
Ultra-low footprint
Core memory usage under 10MB and sub-second boot times mean a single VPS can host PicoClaw alongside the rest of your stack without measurable overhead.
Web console launcher
Browser-based launcher on port 18800 walks you through provider, channel, and gateway setup without editing JSON files by hand.
Native MCP support
First-class Model Context Protocol integration lets you connect any MCP server to extend agent capabilities without writing custom plugins.
30+ LLM providers
Use OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, OpenRouter, AWS Bedrock, Azure, Kimi, Minimax, and more through a single model_list configuration.
Multi-channel gateway
Long-running gateway exposes your agent through Telegram, Discord, Matrix, IRC, WeChat, and WeCom from a single deployment.
Smart model routing
Rule-based routing sends simple queries to lightweight models and complex ones to flagship models, trimming API spend without hurting quality.
Why run PicoClaw on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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