Deploy pgBackWeb in one click installation.
Open-source web interface for scheduling and monitoring PostgreSQL backups across multiple databases and storage destinations.
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What you can build with pgBackWeb
pgBackWeb is an open-source PostgreSQL backup manager with a web interface for scheduling, running, and monitoring backup jobs across multiple databases and storage destinations. Unlike command-line tools that require shell scripting knowledge, pgBackWeb lets you configure schedules, retention policies, and storage destinations entirely through a browser.
Self-hosting pgBackWeb on your own VPS keeps your backup configuration and database credentials under your full control. All stored credentials are encrypted using a key you provide, and backups land in storage you own â€” whether that is local disk or S3-compatible object storage you configure.
Key features of pgBackWeb
Multi-database support
Connect and schedule backups for multiple PostgreSQL databases from a single dashboard without separate configuration files per database.
S3-compatible storage
Send backup archives to AWS S3, Backblaze B2, Cloudflare R2, MinIO, or any S3-compatible endpoint alongside local storage.
Scheduled backup jobs
Define recurring backup schedules with configurable retention policies to automatically remove old archives and control storage costs.
Encrypted credentials
All database passwords and storage access keys are encrypted at rest using a private key you control â€” never stored in plaintext.
Backup history tracking
Every backup run is logged with status, duration, and file size so you know immediately when a job fails.
Why run pgBackWeb on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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