Perplexica is an open-source AI-powered answering engine that runs entirely on your own hardware. It searches the web and synthesizes accurate answers with cited sources, supporting both local LLMs via Ollama and cloud providers such as OpenAI, Claude, and Groq â€” so you choose the model that fits your privacy and performance requirements.

Self-hosting Perplexica keeps every search query private on your server. Unlike cloud-based AI search products, there is no usage tracking, no query logging by third parties, and no subscription fees â€” just fast, cited answers under your full control.