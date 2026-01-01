Papermerge is an open-source document management system designed to turn physical paperwork into a searchable, organized digital archive. Upload PDFs or scanned images and Papermerge automatically extracts text via OCR, making every invoice, contract, and receipt instantly findable by content. Tag-based organization, folder hierarchies, and custom metadata fields give you fine-grained control over how documents are structured and retrieved. Multi-user support with role-based permissions makes it suitable for small businesses and professional practices alike.

Self-hosting Papermerge on your own VPS means sensitive financial records, legal documents, and personal files never leave your infrastructure. You avoid monthly cloud storage fees while gaining unlimited document capacity, the ability to enforce custom retention policies, and the flexibility to integrate with existing workflows through Papermerge's REST API.