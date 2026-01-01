Deploy Papermerge in one click installation.
Open-source document management system with automatic OCR, full-text search, and tag-based organization for all your scanned paperwork.
Choose a VPS plan for Papermerge
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Papermerge
Papermerge is an open-source document management system designed to turn physical paperwork into a searchable, organized digital archive. Upload PDFs or scanned images and Papermerge automatically extracts text via OCR, making every invoice, contract, and receipt instantly findable by content. Tag-based organization, folder hierarchies, and custom metadata fields give you fine-grained control over how documents are structured and retrieved. Multi-user support with role-based permissions makes it suitable for small businesses and professional practices alike.
Self-hosting Papermerge on your own VPS means sensitive financial records, legal documents, and personal files never leave your infrastructure. You avoid monthly cloud storage fees while gaining unlimited document capacity, the ability to enforce custom retention policies, and the flexibility to integrate with existing workflows through Papermerge's REST API.
Key features of Papermerge
Automatic OCR Extraction
Papermerge extracts searchable text from PDFs and scanned images automatically on upload, turning a pile of scanned paperwork into a queryable database.
Full-Text Search
Search across the complete content and metadata of every document in your archive, with filters by date, tags, and custom fields for pinpoint retrieval.
Tag and Folder Organization
Combine folder hierarchies with flexible tags and custom metadata fields to build an organization structure that matches how your business actually works.
Multi-User Permissions
Role-based access control lets teams share a single document archive while keeping sensitive files visible only to authorized users.
PDF Page Operations
Merge, split, and reorder PDF pages directly inside Papermerge, eliminating the need for a separate PDF editor when cleaning up scanned documents.
Why run Papermerge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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