Up to 69% off for PairDrop

Deploy PairDrop in one click installation.

Browser-based AirDrop alternative for instant peer-to-peer file transfers between any devices on your network, no app installation required.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy PairDrop in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for PairDrop

63% off
KVM 1
â‚¦23,790
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦14,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¦30,290
â‚¦11,290/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦17,290/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚¦23,790
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦14,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¦30,290
â‚¦11,290/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦17,290/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with PairDrop

PairDrop is a modern, web-based file sharing platform that brings AirDrop-style transfers to every device and operating system. Using WebRTC technology, files travel directly from sender to recipient without touching the server â€” the VPS only coordinates the connection. Open the web interface on any device, see who else is on the network, and send files with a single click. No accounts, no apps, no size limits.

Self-hosting PairDrop gives your home or office a permanent, always-accessible file sharing hub protected by HTTPS through Traefik. Files never pass through third-party storage, transfers run at full local network speeds, and the self-hosted approach means no per-file or bandwidth costs regardless of how much your team shares.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of PairDrop

Peer-to-Peer via WebRTC

Files transfer directly between devices at full network speed â€” the server only brokers the connection, so your data never sits in intermediate storage.

No Installation Needed

Works in any modern browser on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android â€” users just visit the URL and start sharing immediately.

Automatic Device Discovery

Devices on the same network appear automatically in the interface, making it easy to select a recipient without typing addresses or pairing codes.

No File Limits

PairDrop imposes no file size restrictions or type filters, so you can share anything from small text snippets to large video files without workarounds.

QR Code Pairing

Scan a QR code to connect mobile devices instantly, eliminating the need to type network addresses when sharing between phones and computers.

Why run PairDrop on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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