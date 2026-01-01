OpenVPN Access Server is the commercial-grade VPN solution built on top of the battle-tested open-source OpenVPN protocol. It adds a powerful web-based administration interface, automated client configuration, and multi-factor authentication to make deploying a secure VPN accessible to any organization. Two free simultaneous connections are included out of the box, with licensing available for larger teams.

Self-hosting Access Server on your own VPS gives you a dedicated static IP address, full control over encryption keys and access policies, and no shared infrastructure with other organizations. Unlike hosted VPN services, your traffic never passes through a third party â€” making it the right choice for businesses with strict security or compliance requirements.