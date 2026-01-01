OpenProject is an open-source project management platform that gives teams a self-hosted alternative to Jira, Asana, and Basecamp. It covers the full project lifecycle — from task and bug tracking through Gantt timeline planning, Agile boards (Scrum and Kanban), and built-in time tracking — in a single application. Unlike SaaS tools, self-hosting keeps all project data, timelines, and team communication within your own infrastructure.

Teams in software development, engineering, government, and construction organizations use OpenProject to manage complex, multi-team projects with strict data sovereignty requirements. This template deploys OpenProject with dedicated web, background worker, and PostgreSQL services following the recommended production architecture.