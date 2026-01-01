Up to 69% off for OpenHands

Deploy OpenHands in one click installation.

Open-source autonomous AI software engineer that reads, writes, and runs code to complete development tasks end to end.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¦15,890/mo
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Deploy OpenHands in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for OpenHands

69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with OpenHands

OpenHands is an open-source platform for running AI agents that autonomously complete software engineering tasks. Backed by a sandboxed execution environment, it reads and writes files, runs terminal commands, executes test suites, installs packages, and browses the web â€” all without human intervention between steps. Every session runs in an isolated container, so the agent can perform arbitrary operations safely without affecting your VPS host.

The platform supports every major LLM provider through LiteLLM, letting you configure OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Ollama, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint as the reasoning backend. Self-hosting keeps your codebase and task history on infrastructure you control, with no per-task fees beyond what your LLM provider charges.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of OpenHands

Autonomous code execution

Reads files, writes code, runs commands, and tests output iteratively â€” all within an isolated container sandbox per session.

Multi-provider LLM support

Bring your own API key for OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint via built-in LiteLLM integration.

Web browsing and search

Browse documentation, search the web, and retrieve live data as part of multi-step research and implementation tasks.

GitHub integration

Authenticate with GitHub to let the agent read repositories, create branches, commit changes, and open pull requests autonomously.

Workspace file access

Mount your project directory so the agent reads and modifies your actual source files during each coding session.

Session persistence

Conversation history and agent memory persist across sessions so long-running work can resume exactly where it left off.

Why run OpenHands on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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