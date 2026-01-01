OpenClaw functions as a self-hosted personal AI assistant platform, seamlessly integrating with your existing messaging channelsâ€”including WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord, Google Chat, Signal, iMessage, and Microsoft Teamsâ€”via a unified gateway deployed on your own infrastructure. Distinct from cloud-based assistants, OpenClaw ensures all conversations, context, and data remain entirely under your control, while maintaining constant availability across every connected platform.

The underlying gateway architecture supports diverse AI model providers, such as Anthropic Claude and OpenAI, empowering you to select the most suitable model for each specific task. Enhanced with voice capabilities, browser automation, and a highly extensible skills platform, OpenClaw is adept at managing a broad spectrum of operations, from generating swift message replies to executing complex automated workflows.