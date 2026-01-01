Open WebUI is a comprehensive, self-hosted web interface for large language models that works with Ollama, OpenAI, and any OpenAI-compatible API. With over 140,000 GitHub stars, it has become the leading open-source alternative to cloud AI chat services, offering a modern ChatGPT-like experience with the privacy and control of self-hosting.

Built-in Retrieval Augmented Generation lets you create knowledge bases from your own documents so the AI can answer questions with context from your data. Voice calling, image generation, web search integration, and Python function calling round out a feature set that covers individual researchers, development teams, and privacy-conscious enterprises alike.