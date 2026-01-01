Up to 69% off for Open Archiver

Deploy Open Archiver in one click installation.

Compliance-grade open-source email archiving for Gmail, Microsoft 365, IMAP, and PST imports with full-text search.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚¦8,690/mo
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Deploy Open Archiver in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Open Archiver

63% off
KVM 1
â‚¦23,790
â‚¦8,690/mo
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Renews at â‚¦14,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¦30,290
â‚¦11,290/mo
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Renews at â‚¦17,290/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
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Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚¦23,790
â‚¦8,690/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦14,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚¦30,290
â‚¦11,290/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦17,290/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚¦50,490
â‚¦15,890/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦34,590/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚¦89,390
â‚¦31,790/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚¦63,490/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Open Archiver

Open Archiver is a self-hosted, compliance-grade email archiving platform that ingests messages from Gmail, Microsoft 365, generic IMAP servers, and bulk PST or MBOX files into a tamper-proof local archive. Emails are stored in the standard .eml format, deduplicated, encrypted at rest, and indexed by Meilisearch with Apache Tika parsing attachments so every word inside PDFs, Word documents, and spreadsheets becomes instantly searchable.

Self-hosting Open Archiver keeps every message, attachment, and access log on your own infrastructure while still meeting the retention, legal-hold, and audit requirements that regulated industries depend on. File hashes detect tampering, retention policies automate lifecycle management, and an immutable audit trail records every access.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Open Archiver

Universal email ingestion

Connect to Gmail, Microsoft 365, generic IMAP mailboxes, PST archives, MBOX files, or zipped .eml exports for one-time migrations and continuous real-time sync.

Search inside attachments

Meilisearch indexes every email body while Apache Tika extracts text from PDF, DOCX, XLSX, and other attachments so searches reach inside documents.

Tamper-proof storage

Every archived email and attachment is hashed on ingestion, encrypted at rest, and verified with an integrity report so any modification is immediately detected.

Retention and audit trail

Granular retention policies automate lifecycle management while an immutable audit log records who accessed which messages and when for compliance reporting.

Pluggable storage

Store archived emails on the local VPS filesystem or on any S3-compatible object storage backend such as AWS S3 or MinIO without changing the deployment.

Thread reconstruction

Conversation discovery groups replies and forwards into full threads so investigators can review the complete context of any message in one view.

Why run Open Archiver on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
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Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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