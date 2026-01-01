OneTimeSecret facilitates the secure transmission of confidential dataâ€”such as passwords, API keys, and private messagesâ€”via links designed to self-destruct after a single access. Upon the recipient opening the link, the sensitive information is irrevocably removed from the server, ensuring no residual data remains.

Deploying OneTimeSecret on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS) guarantees that shared confidential data never interacts with external third-party systems. This setup provides you with complete authority over encryption methods, data retention protocols, and access auditing, rendering it an optimal solution for teams managing credentials, client data, or any information too critical for conventional email or chat platforms.