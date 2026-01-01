Ollama is the leading open-source framework for running large language models locally, supporting Llama, Mistral, Gemma, DeepSeek, and 100+ others with no cloud dependencies. It handles model quantization, GPU acceleration, and memory management automatically, exposing a REST API that is compatible with the OpenAI format so existing tools and integrations work without modification.

Self-hosting Ollama on your VPS eliminates per-token costs, removes rate limits, and ensures every prompt and response stays on your own infrastructure. It is the ideal backend for teams building AI-powered applications or anyone who needs private, always-on language model inference.