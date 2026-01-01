Deploy Node-RED in one click installation.
Low-code visual programming tool for wiring together IoT devices, APIs, and online services.
Choose a VPS plan for Node-RED
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Node-RED
Node-RED is a flow-based visual programming tool built on Node.js that lets you wire together hardware, APIs, and online services using a browser-based drag-and-drop editor. Originally developed by IBM and now maintained by the OpenJS Foundation, it simplifies building automation workflows without writing complex code â€” connect nodes on a canvas and deploy in seconds.
Self-hosting Node-RED on your own VPS gives you full control over your flows and the sensitive data they process, with no usage limits, no rate throttling, and no dependency on a cloud platform. Whether you're automating IoT sensors, integrating business services, or orchestrating API pipelines, Node-RED provides a flexible, extensible runtime that runs wherever you need it.
Key features of Node-RED
Visual Flow Editor
Browser-based drag-and-drop editor lets you build and deploy complex integrations without writing code, making automation accessible to everyone.
4,000+ Community Nodes
Install nodes for MQTT, HTTP, databases, cloud APIs, and hundreds of other services directly from the built-in palette manager.
IoT and MQTT Native
First-class support for MQTT, Modbus, and other IoT protocols makes Node-RED the standard platform for smart home and industrial automation.
JavaScript Function Nodes
Write custom JavaScript within flows to handle complex data transformations and business logic without leaving the visual editor.
Flow Sharing and Library
Export flows as JSON and import pre-built flows from the Node-RED community library to get started with common integrations instantly.
Why run Node-RED on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.