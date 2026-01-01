NextChat (formerly ChatGPT-Next-Web) is an open-source chat interface with 88,000+ GitHub stars â€” the most widely starred self-hosted AI chat client available. It connects to OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, DeepSeek, and dozens of other providers, letting you chat with any LLM through one consistent UI without switching between dashboards or paying for a third-party wrapper service.

Self-hosting NextChat keeps your API keys and conversation history private. Access can be locked with a password code, and all chat data is stored in the user's browser â€” there is no database to manage and no server-side data retention.