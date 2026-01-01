Moodle is the world's most popular open-source learning management system, trusted by 489 million users across 152,000+ sites in 236 countries. It provides everything educators and training teams need: course creation, quizzes and assessments, peer reviews, discussion forums, grade management, and mobile access â€” all under one self-hosted platform. With WCAG 2.1 AA accessibility compliance and over 2,000 plugins, Moodle adapts to any learning environment from K-12 schools to corporate training departments.

Self-hosting Moodle on your VPS eliminates per-user licensing fees and gives you complete ownership of course content and learner data. You can install custom plugins, apply branded themes, and integrate with existing authentication systems without restrictions imposed by hosted LMS providers.