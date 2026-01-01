Deploy MiroTalk in one click installation.
Self-hosted P2P video conferencing with unlimited rooms, screen sharing, and no app install required for participants.
Choose a VPS plan for MiroTalk
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MiroTalk
MiroTalk P2P is a self-hosted WebRTC video conferencing platform that routes media directly between participants â€” not through your server. Because video streams travel peer-to-peer, latency is minimal and your VPS bandwidth is used only for signaling, even when multiple rooms run simultaneously. Participants join from any modern browser via a shareable link with no account, download, or plugin required.
Unlike cloud services that log and process meeting data on their infrastructure, self-hosting MiroTalk keeps every conversation on hardware you own. Rooms can be password-protected, host protection limits session creation to authorized users, and a REST API lets you integrate meeting creation into your own applications.
Key features of MiroTalk
Peer-to-peer media
Video and audio stream directly between participants â€” not through your server â€” keeping latency low and bandwidth costs near zero regardless of how many rooms run concurrently.
No app required
Participants join from any modern browser via a shareable link with no account registration, download, or browser plugin needed.
Screen sharing and recording
Share your screen or a specific application window, and record sessions locally to your device without storing recordings on the server.
Whiteboard and file sharing
Collaborate in real time on a shared whiteboard and transfer files directly between participants during a session without external storage.
Host protection
Require a password to create new rooms, limiting session creation to authorized users while keeping participant join links open and frictionless.
REST API and embedding
Create rooms and generate join tokens programmatically via a documented REST API, and embed the conferencing UI in any website as an iframe.
Why run MiroTalk on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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