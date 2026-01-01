Miniflux is a minimalist, opinionated RSS feed reader designed around one principle: get out of the way and let you read. Built in Go and backed by PostgreSQL, it handles RSS, Atom, RDF, and JSON feeds through a clean, keyboard-driven interface with no bloat or unnecessary complexity. With over 7,000 GitHub stars, it has earned a loyal following among developers and privacy-conscious users who want speed without clutter.

Self-hosting Miniflux keeps your subscription list and reading habits entirely private. There are no third-party trackers, no behavioral profiling, and no service that can be shut down or paywalled. You own your feeds, your articles, and your reading history.