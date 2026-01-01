Deploy Mayan EDMS in one click installation.
Open-source enterprise document management with OCR, full-text search, workflows, role-based permissions, and version control.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mayan EDMS
Mayan EDMS is a free, open-source enterprise-grade document management system that captures, stores, organizes, and retrieves your organization's documents through a clean web interface. Built on Django and used in healthcare, legal, government, and financial organizations worldwide, Mayan provides OCR, full-text search, automated workflows, fine-grained role-based access control, version history, and metadata-driven cabinets â€” features typically found in commercial DMS products that cost thousands of dollars per seat.
Self-hosting Mayan EDMS on your VPS keeps every document, audit log, and workflow inside your infrastructure rather than passing through a third-party SaaS. Documents are stored encrypted at rest, and the rich permission system lets you separate visibility between departments, clients, or compliance scopes.
Key features of Mayan EDMS
OCR and full-text search
Built-in OCR extracts text from scanned PDFs and images, indexing every word for instant full-text search across the entire document library.
Automated workflows
Define multi-step approval workflows with conditional routing, parallel review, and triggered actions on document state transitions.
Role-based permissions
Granular access control at document, cabinet, and metadata-type level lets you separate visibility per department, client, or compliance scope.
Cabinets and metadata
Organize documents into hierarchical cabinets with custom metadata fields, smart filing rules, and tag-based filtering for fast retrieval.
Version history and audit log
Every upload, edit, comment, and view is versioned and audited, providing a complete chain of custody for compliance and regulatory requirements.
REST API and integrations
Comprehensive REST API and webhook system make it straightforward to integrate Mayan with existing CRMs, ERP, and electronic-signature platforms.
Why run Mayan EDMS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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