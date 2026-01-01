Mayan EDMS is a free, open-source enterprise-grade document management system that captures, stores, organizes, and retrieves your organization's documents through a clean web interface. Built on Django and used in healthcare, legal, government, and financial organizations worldwide, Mayan provides OCR, full-text search, automated workflows, fine-grained role-based access control, version history, and metadata-driven cabinets â€” features typically found in commercial DMS products that cost thousands of dollars per seat.

Self-hosting Mayan EDMS on your VPS keeps every document, audit log, and workflow inside your infrastructure rather than passing through a third-party SaaS. Documents are stored encrypted at rest, and the rich permission system lets you separate visibility between departments, clients, or compliance scopes.