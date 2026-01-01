Deploy Logseq in one click installation.
Self-hosted privacy-first knowledge base and outliner served as a fast static web app, with notes stored in your browser-controlled local folder.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Logseq
Logseq is a privacy-first open-source knowledge management and outlining platform â€” block-based notes, bidirectional links, daily journals, graph-style note relationships, and a queryable knowledge base, all written in Markdown or Org-mode files on disk. The Logseq Web App is a static SPA that runs entirely in your browser; this template self-hosts it so the JavaScript that powers your notes comes from infrastructure you control rather than a third party.
Notes are stored locally in your browser through the File System Access API, which means the data never touches the server hosting the SPA â€” perfect for "I trust my own CDN" workflows where the user wants the Logseq UI but does not want to depend on logseq.com or any cloud sync provider. Pair the deployment with the Logseq desktop app, git sync, or iCloud/OneDrive folder sync for cross-device access to the same note files.
Key features of Logseq
Block-based outliner
Every line is a draggable block with bi-directional links, embeds, and references â€” ideal for non-linear thinkers and PKM workflows.
Markdown and Org-mode
Notes are plain Markdown or Org-mode files stored on disk, so they remain editable in any text editor and survive any future Logseq end-of-life.
Daily journal
Per-day note pages create a stream-of-consciousness log that surfaces patterns over time and links to topical pages effortlessly.
Graph view
Visualise the relationships between notes as an interactive graph, making it easier to discover hidden connections in a growing knowledge base.
Queries and templates
Run Datalog queries against your knowledge base and create reusable templates for meeting notes, books, projects, and recurring workflows.
Privacy-first by design
The web app runs entirely client-side; notes live in a browser-controlled local folder and never leave your device unless you opt in to git sync or another sync layer.
Why run Logseq on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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