LobeChat is a polished, open-source AI chat framework with over 75,000 GitHub stars that delivers a ChatGPT-like experience while letting you connect to any LLM provider you choose. It supports OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, Mistral, Groq, Ollama, and dozens more â€” all from one unified interface with conversation management, plugins, file uploads, and voice support.

Self-hosting LobeChat means your API keys stay on your own infrastructure, conversation data is never logged by a third-party platform, and an access code keeps your instance private. The lightweight client-only architecture needs no database, running efficiently alongside other services on the same VPS.