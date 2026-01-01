LLDAP is a lightweight, opinionated authentication server that exposes a standard LDAP interface backed by a friendly web admin UI. Where traditional LDAP setups require hundreds of pages of schema, ACLs, and slapd configuration, LLDAP ships sane defaults out of the box: predefined user/group/email schemas, a graphical user manager, and a single binary that starts in milliseconds.

Self-hosting LLDAP on your VPS gives you a single source of truth for user accounts across every self-hosted application that speaks LDAP â€” Nextcloud, Vaultwarden, Authelia, Jellyfin, Gitea, Grafana, and dozens more â€” without the operational overhead of OpenLDAP. Users live in one place, password changes propagate everywhere, and groups control access centrally.