LiteLLM is an open-source AI gateway that gives every LLM the same OpenAI-compatible API, so your applications can switch between OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Azure, AWS Bedrock, and 100+ other providers without code changes. It handles load balancing, automatic failover, virtual API key management, spend tracking, and rate limiting from a single admin interface.

Self-hosting LiteLLM keeps your API keys and usage data within your own infrastructure, eliminates the throttling and rate caps of shared proxy services, and gives your team a central control plane for all LLM usage â€” essential for organizations managing AI costs and compliance at scale.