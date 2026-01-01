Deploy Linkwarden with one-click installation.
Collaborative bookmark manager that archives full webpage snapshots so saved links never go dead.
Choose a VPS plan for Linkwarden
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Linkwarden
Linkwarden is a self-hosted bookmark manager that solves link rot by automatically archiving full page snapshots â€” including images and formatting â€” at the moment you save a link. Your bookmarks remain readable years later regardless of what happens to the original URL. Collections, tags, highlights, and annotations let you build structured knowledge bases rather than flat lists of links.
Self-hosting Linkwarden gives you unlimited archiving constrained only by your VPS storage, complete privacy over your browsing patterns, and no risk of losing years of curated bookmarks to a cloud service shutting down or changing its pricing model.
Key features of Linkwarden
Full-Page Archiving
Automatically captures complete page snapshots with images so bookmarked content is preserved even when original sites go offline.
Collections & Tags
Organize bookmarks into named collections with custom tags and annotations for structured, searchable knowledge bases.
Multi-User Collaboration
Share collections with teammates and control access with per-user permissions for team research and knowledge sharing.
Full-Text Search
Search across archived page content, titles, descriptions, and annotations to find anything in your collection instantly.
Browser Extensions
Save pages directly from Chrome or Firefox with one click, with the extension capturing content before it disappears.
Why run Linkwarden on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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