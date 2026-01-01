LibreDesk is an open-source customer assistance platform that unifies communications from email, live chat, and other channels into a single collaborative workspace. Designed for support teams of any size, it manages the entire support journey â€” from initial contact to resolution â€” offering features for task assignment, priority setting, SLA monitoring, pre-written responses, and customer feedback surveys.

By self-hosting LibreDesk, your team achieves full command over communication history and client data, free from per-agent or per-ticket charges. You oversee the infrastructure, the integrations, and the data retention policies, directly linking your email accounts and chat interfaces without transmitting data through an external SaaS provider.