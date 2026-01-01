Leantime is an open-source project management system built specifically for teams who need powerful coordination without complex PM methodologies. It combines Kanban boards, Gantt charts, timesheets, wikis, and unique strategic tools like Lean Canvas and SWOT analysis in one cohesive platform â€” available in 20+ languages with LDAP and OIDC support for enterprise environments.

Self-hosting Leantime on your VPS means unlimited users, unlimited projects, and no per-seat licensing costs. Your project data, strategic plans, and team history stay on infrastructure you control, backed by MariaDB for reliable persistence.