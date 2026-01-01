Deploy Kotaemon in one click installation.
Open-source document Q&A chatbot to chat with your files using any LLM provider.
Choose a VPS plan for Kotaemon
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Kotaemon
Kotaemon is a clean, customizable RAG-based document question-answering tool that connects to the LLM of your choice â€” from OpenAI and Azure to a self-hosted Ollama instance. Upload PDFs, Word documents, spreadsheets, and images, then ask questions and receive answers backed by exact citations from the source material.
Unlike cloud-based document AI services, self-hosting Kotaemon keeps your files private on your own VPS. The full image variant in this template adds Tesseract OCR, LibreOffice format parsing, and multi-modal document handling, making it suitable for scanned PDFs, Office files, and image-heavy documents.
Key features of Kotaemon
Multi-LLM support
Connect to OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, Cohere, Mistral, or any Ollama-hosted local model without migrating your documents or chat history.
Citation-backed answers
Every answer links back to the exact passages in your source documents so you can verify claims and trace information directly.
OCR and Office parsing
Tesseract OCR, LibreOffice, and ffmpeg are bundled to handle scanned PDFs, Word and PowerPoint files, and image-based documents natively.
GraphRAG retrieval
Optional GraphRAG and LightRAG backends improve retrieval accuracy for large or densely cross-referenced document sets.
Multi-user access
Built-in user management lets team members each maintain private document collections under a single shared deployment.
Why run Kotaemon on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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